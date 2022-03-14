Boomerang Coffee is a new coffee shop in Twin Falls. Located at 334 Cheney Dr they have a massive menu of not just coffee, but lots of treats. There is so much on the menu that the longer you look at it, the more appealing it looks.

Boomerang Coffee And Other Drinks

They serve traditional coffee if you just want the caffeine without the syrups and flavors. You can also get lots of different flavors from Smores, Peanut Butter Cup, Caramel Macchiato and so much more. They also do a flavor of the month and for March you can get Girl Scout Cookie Flavors! I need a Samoa coffee in my life.

Not only do they do coffee but they have energy drinks, Italian Soda, lemonade, limeade, and teas. Some of the flavor creations are epic. You can get iced, whipped and blended drinks.

They Offer More Than Just Drinks

Boomerang coffee will also be offering different food on the menu. They stated that their specialty is waffles, but you can get other stuff too like a breakfast burrito, bagels, donut holes, and more. Seriously, this menu is enormous.

What The Heck Are Bubble Waffles

Apparently, they are like a waffle bite, you get them in a cup and you can make them all different flavors. They are bite-size waffle bits. I definitely need to give them a try. They even have savory options like a pepperoni pizza!

Boomerang Coffee is open every day from 5 am - 9 pm with happy hour 6 pm - 9 pm.

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals