Does your kid have talent? Hopefully, the answer is yes. Many kids spend years trying to figure out their talents. Some parents push them to do one thing to achieve, while others explore options, but often kids will find what they enjoy and are best at and stick with it. If your child likes to dance, sing, write poetry, comedy, act, or play an instrument, then there is a night you are not going to want to miss.

Kids Open Mic Night at Renew

Renew, located in Jerome at 111 E Main Street, will be hosting a kids-only open mic night on Saturday, April 23 from 6 PM until 8 PM. You must register to enter, and it is for kids only. The event is to hang out as a community and show off your child's talent. There is no entry fee and it is intended to be a fun time for all.

Rules and Regulations for Renew Open Mic Night

Since the event is for children and is a family-friendly environment, some guidelines need to be followed. No profanity, no revealing clothing such as a bikini, and no bashing religion. These rules are for all open mic nights but are more heavily enforced since this is a kids' talent show. Renew is a unique coffee shop in that it brings the community together and is owned and operated by a Presbyterian Church.

If you want to show off your child's talent, enjoy some coffee, and maybe meet some new people, be sure to head to Renew on April 23. Make sure to register in advance, and if you don't have a child or yours doesn't want to participate, then head on out and enjoy some of the local talents in the area. You never know who could become a big star someday that you watched perform in the beginning.

