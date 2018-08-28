May The Fair Be With You – 2018 Twin Falls County Fair Event Schedule

This year the theme of the Twin Falls County Fair, August 29-September 3, is 'May The Fair Be With You' and yes, that is definitely a play on the Star Wars theme. Maybe be on the lookout for Jedi, rebels, and Sith Lords. Also be on the lookout for these fun events at the fairgrounds.

WEDNESDAY - McDonald's Kids Day. Free children's admission with coupon from McDonald's. Fair Gates open at 7am and close at 11pm.

12:00 PM

  • Willy's Washboard Jamoree
  • The Balloon Guy - Jeremy Telford

3:00 PM

  • DangerMagik 
  • Freckle Farms Petting Zoo

4:00 PM

  • Fido 500

4:30 PM

  • DangerMagik 

5:30 PM

  • Fido 500

6:00 PM

  • Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist" 

7:00 PM

8:00 PM

  • Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist" 

THURSDAY - First Federal Bank Day. $3 off admission with First Fed bank card or coupon from First Federal. Fair Gates open at 7am and close at 11pm.

12:00 PM

  • Willy's Washboard Jamoree
  • The Balloon Guy - Jeremy Telford

3:00 PM

  • DangerMagik
  • Freckle Farms Petting Zoo

4:00 PM

  • Fido 500

4:30 PM

  • DangerMagik

5:30 PM

  • Fido 500

6:00 PM

  • Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist" 

7:00 PM

  • Fido 500

7:30 PM

8:00 PM

  • Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist" 

FRIDAY - Chobani Day. $3 off admission with 2 cans of food for Salvation Army. Fair Gates open at 7am and close at 11pm.

12:00 PM

  • Willy's Washboard Jamoree
  • The Balloon Guy - Jeremy Telford

3:00 PM

4:00 PM

  • Fido 500 

4:30 PM

  • DangerMagik

5:30 PM

  • Fido 500 

6:00 PM

  • Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"

7:00 PM

  • Fido 500

7:30 PM

8:00 PM

  • Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"

SATURDAY - PRCA RODEO. Fair Gates open at 7am and close at Midnight.

12:00 PM

  • Willy's Washboard Jamoree
  • Freckle Farms Petting Zoo
  • The Balloon Guy - Jeremy Telford

2:00 PM

  • Willy's Washboard Jamoree Stage Show

3:00 PM

  • DangerMagik

4:00 PM

  • Fido 500 

4:30 PM

  • DangerMagik

5:30 PM

  • Fido 500

6:00 PM

  • Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"

7:00 PM

  • Fido 500

7:30 PM

8:00 PM

  • Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist" 

SUNDAY - An Evening With Old Dominion. Fair Gates open at 7am and close at Midnight.

9:00 AM

  • Willy's Washboard Jamoree
  • Cowboy Church

12:00 PM

  • Freckle Farms Petting Zoo

2:00 PM

  • Willy's Washboard Jamoree Stage Show

3:00 PM

  • DangerMagik

4:00 PM

  • Fido 500

4:30 PM

  • DangerMagik 

5:30 PM

  • Fido 500 

6:00 PM

  • Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"

7:00 PM

  • Fido 500

8:00 PM

MONDAY - KMVT/FOX 14 Project Filter Pal Day. Unlimited ride pass for $15 purchase on site only. Fair Gates open at 7am and close at 9pm.

12:00 PM

  • Willy's Washboard Jamoree
  • Freckle Farms Petting Zoo
  • The Balloon Guy - Jeremy Telford

2:00 PM

  • Willy's Washboard Jamoree Stage Show

3:00 PM

  • DangerMagik

4:00 PM

  • Fido 500

4:30 PM

  • DangerMagik

5:30 PM

  • Fido 500

6:00 PM

  • Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"

7:00 PM

  • Fido 500

8:00 PM

  • Michael Mezmer: "America's Award Winning Comedic Hypnotist"

Tickets for the fair this year can be purchased online.

