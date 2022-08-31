A Curmudgeon Skips the Rides at the Twin Falls County Fair

Get our free mobile app

I haven’t been on a carnival ride for at least 20 years, and maybe 25. This is a shame because I have a colorful history when it comes to rides at fairs and amusement parks. When I was five, I was the tallest kid in my kindergarten class. Other kids eventually surpassed me, but at the time I could have passed for being eight. There was a small amusement park at the lake where my dad worked. One day, my mom took my sister, brother, and me to check out the rides.

I was in a small car on a track when the park owner came by and suddenly pulled me out. My mother confronted him, and he insisted I was too big for the ride. I started to cry, and the other moms suddenly blew their corks. One woman pulled a claw hammer from her purse and threatened to hit the guy. True story! Why was she carrying a hammer in her purse? You can ask her.

In high school, my buddy Don Glover and I were on the Paratrooper at a local carnival. He had warned me that rides made him sick, and when I challenged his courage, he got on board. He promptly got dizzy and lost his dinner. I never doubted him afterward.

By the time we were all old enough to have kids, I really enjoyed taking my daughter and niece to Six Flags and Marineland. At Six Flags, I wrenched my neck on a roller coaster. I was no longer as flexible as when I was a kid! I was 34 at the time. In the coming years, I only joined them on milder rides and eventually just stood and watched. I discovered I enjoyed seeing them go roaring past me as much as I once enjoyed the loops, circles, and hairpin turns.

We start life on simple rides like carousels. Later in late life, it’s about all we can handle!

