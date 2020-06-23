May’s Duran Group Powered By Epic Realty Hometown Hero

Big congratulations to Jak Smith. He was named Duran Groups Powered by Epic Realty Hometown Hero for May.

Jak Smith was nominated by several people. But according to one nominator he is always out there spreading love and kindness to the community. Especially during these times.

Jak's nominator notes that Jak is constantly out spreading love & hope throughout the community. He visits the hospital, mall & has been seen sharing his "love" signs from 5 points to pole line. He is a beacon of light to many! During these difficult times, we can all be inspired by Jak.

If you would like to nominate someone for the Duran Group Powered by Epic Realty Hometown Hero click here