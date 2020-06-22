Canyon Grade Project Nearly Complete in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Roadwork on the Canyon Springs Grade is nearly complete as crews pave the roadway into the Snake River Canyon below Twin Falls.

According to the city of Twin Falls, completion of the paving to the grade will mark the end of a three-year project to make the grade safer for pedestrians and drivers.

Contractors have worked to secure the canyon wall to prevent rocks from falling onto the roadway. The city says the first phase of the Canyon Springs Project was finished in October of 2019 as workers added mesh containment barricades to the canyon wall. In the second phase drainage were built that had been damaged by construction at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and during the first phase of the grade project.

Drivers headed down the grade through Tuesday, June 23, may encounter some delays as crews pave the roadway. Larger vehicles like buses and RVs, including large trailers, should avoid going down the grade because of the size of the paving machinery. A pilot car will guide traffic up and down the grade as it will be reduced to one lane.