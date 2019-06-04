McCain Foods Unveils Expanded Distribution Plant in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – McCain Foods unveiled its $200 million distribution center on Monday in Burley.

The event drew the attention of Mini-Cassia residents and others in Idaho, including area and state elected officials.

The company said the 259,000 -square-foot state-of-the-art facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet its growing product demand, strengthen important partnerships with local growers and create more than 180 new jobs for area residents. Currently the company employs around 730 people, it said.

McCain Foods has a 22 history in the area, but with the food processing plant stretching back to 1960. Ore-Ida opened the plant that year, but within just a few years transition was already taking place when Heinz purchased it in 1965. McCain Foods entered the picture in 1997, when it bought Ore-Ida from Heinz, making the Burley plant part of the global McCain Foods family.

The company is known for producing and distributing frozen french fries and other potato products across North America.