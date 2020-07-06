McCall Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

MESA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 74-year-old motorcycle rider was killed near U.S. 95 as he crossed a cattle guard on Sunday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, John Bowman, of McCall, died after he was thrown from a 1995 BMW motorcycle at around 2:38 p.m. just north of Mesa, Idaho. ISP said Bowman was headed west on Middle Fork Road, just east of the highway, on the motorcycle when he hit a large tractor tire affixed to a cattle guard.

ISP said the road was blocked for more than two hours.