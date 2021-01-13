POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-An east Idaho man ended up behind bars on a charge of aggravated assault after a road rage incident in Pocatello.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers arrested Robert Law, 53, of McCammon after another driver called 911 to report the road rage incident at around 2:05 p.m on January 12. The caller said someone driving a new Toyota Corolla had allegedly pointed a gun at them. ISP said the caller stayed on the line while driving until a trooper was able to locate the vehicles.

The trooper pulled the Toyota over, and after an investigation, the driver, Law, was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.