This is what we have all been waiting for (at least since I wrote about this a few weeks ago ) as the McDonald's International Menu Items will become available to us in the United States this week. I'm for real excited about the new menu items, especially the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain. You know when the name sounds delicious that the burger is going to be amazing. The Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia sounds like a fast food dream too.

Here's where it gets really good - you can try out the new menu items for basically nothing. On Thursday between 2 and 5 p.m., you can go to McDonald's with your stash of foreign coins and pay for your International Menu Item with it. Got a few Pesos lying around? Take them in for a Stroopwafel McFlurry. Maybe a Canadian penny mixed in with your US coins - take it in for a serving of Cheesy Bacon Fries. Basically, the rules are for participating locations and the money has to be from a real country, so no Monopoly money. You can only get one of the International Menu Items but you can't get the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger. Sad Face. Otherwise, gather those foreign coins, make sure they aren't worth a lot of real money, take them to McDee's and try some new menu items on Thursday.