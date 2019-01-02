Meet The First Baby Born At St. Luke’s Jerome In 2019

New Year's Day didn't produce a single baby at St. Luke's Hospital in Jerome or Twin Falls, which is very unusual, especially when compared to the last two years. This morning I spoke with Public Relations Manager Michelle Bartlome and was given the information of Jerome's first baby of 2019.

Angelique Iniguez-Elize was born this morning (Jan 2) at 8:18 AM at St. Luke's Jerome. She weighed 7 lbs. 4 oz., and was 19.45 inches in length. The proud parents are Gloria and Eduardo Iniguez.

A Colorado newborn by the name of Isabelle Sheets just might be the first New Year's baby in the United States . She was born just four minutes past midnight, according to thedenverpost.com.