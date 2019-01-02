Meet The First Baby Born At St. Luke’s Jerome In 2019
New Year's Day didn't produce a single baby at St. Luke's Hospital in Jerome or Twin Falls, which is very unusual, especially when compared to the last two years. This morning I spoke with Public Relations Manager Michelle Bartlome and was given the information of Jerome's first baby of 2019.
Angelique Iniguez-Elize was born this morning (Jan 2) at 8:18 AM at St. Luke's Jerome. She weighed 7 lbs. 4 oz., and was 19.45 inches in length. The proud parents are Gloria and Eduardo Iniguez.
A Colorado newborn by the name of Isabelle Sheets just might be the first New Year's baby in the United States. She was born just four minutes past midnight, according to thedenverpost.com.