Public Meeting on Lava Ridge Wind Project Set for July 7

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A public meeting will be held in early July on a proposed large scale wind project in the Magic Valley. The Bureau of Land Management announced July 7, for the BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council's Proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project Subcommittee meeting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. online with public comment near the end. The subcommittee has three agenda items; hear from stakeholders involved with the project; the process by which the BLM is using to analyze the wind project; and how the National Renewable Energy Lab is involved in the environmental impact statement. The amount of time each individual gets during the comment period will be determined by the number of people wanting to make a statement. Written statements can be sent to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council Coordinator at mbyrne@blm.gov. You can use the BLM link to get information on how to join the July meeting. The company Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, is proposing to construct several hundred wind turbines in the desert north of Interstate 84 around the Wilson Butte area.

