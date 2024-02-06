Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Farm Decision Ready to Drop in Days

I predict the announcement will come in a matter of days. There will be what are called compromises to better make it go down easier with opponents. The Bureau of Land Management will promise shorter towers for less interference with air traffic. The towers won’t ruin the hallowed scenery around the Minidoka Internment Camp (Hunt Camp). Public radio reported last week that the builders have agreed to share some of the electricity with Idaho Power. This had been a sticking point as the proposed electricity generated was slated to be sent hundreds of miles away.

None of this will assuage the public in southern Idaho. I’ve seen people angry over local issues, but never with the depth here. This isn’t an endorsement, but there will be civil disobedience, and vandalism and I could see violence. Local law enforcement will do its job, but there may be some actions that don’t have any witnesses.

I just finished a piece in the Wall Street Journal. It’s behind a paywall, but the writer, James Freeman, cites the growing belief that wind power is a scam. He also cites some findings by writers at Bloomberg. In Great Britain, wind and solar are subsidized because they aren’t efficient. In other words, power generation is at the whim of the weather. When too much electricity is produced, the generators are told to power down. Then subsidized for being sidelined. All at the taxpayer’s expense. Reporters have recently uncovered the producers have been lying about overproduction, thereby saving money by turning off the systems and still getting a check.

You don’t believe it would happen here? The greens in government were aware of the scheme, but afraid to tell an already angry public. Human nature is very much the same on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

Things are going to get nasty.

