Meeting on Idaho Salmon Restoration Set in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho public will get a chance to participate in a public meeting focused on the restoration of salmon.

The Governor's Salmon Workgroup is scheduled to meet next week on September 20, in Lewiston at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Regional Office. Even people who cannot attend the day-long meeting will be able to participate by phone from anywhere in the state. The meeting will look at fish hatcheries in the state, hydropower facilities on the Lower Snake and Columbia river, and efforts with other groups to achieve the salmon and steelhead restoration goals, according to the Office of Gov. Brad Little.

Time to comment is limited to three minutes per-person and will be taken on a first come, first served basis. The meeting will also take written comments from the public and given to the work group. There are more meetings of the group scheduled for later this year, including one in Twin Falls on October 29 and 30, and one in Boise on November 19. More meetings will be scheduled next year.