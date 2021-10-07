North Carolina Man Killed in Crash Near Salmon

SALMON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old driver of a box truck was killed when the truck overturned Wednesday evening near Salmon. According to Idaho State Police, at around 7:05 pm. the driver, of Charlotte, North Carolina was driving a new box truck north on U.S. Highway 93 when he missed a curve in the road, went off the roadway, overcorrected and hit the hillside where the truck overturned. ISP said the driver had not been wearing a seat belt and was killed.

