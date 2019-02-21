Meg Ryan to Join Sun Valley Film Festival

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – Actress Meg Ryan will be honored at the Sun Valley Film Festival in March.

Every year the festival, which this year is scheduled from March 13-17, pays tribute to an industry professional who has “provided the keen insight, influence and initiative needed to see their creative visions come to fruition.”

This year the Vision Award goes to Ryan, who is known for her many dramatic and romantic on-screen portrayals, including, among many others, staring opposite Tom Hanks in “Sleepless in Seattle,” with Denzel Washington in “Courage Under Fire,” and as an alcoholic in “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

“Ryan exhibits her versatility and natural charm in every role she plays,” the festival describes the actress on its website .

Past recipients of the award are Gwyneth Paltrow, Gina Davis, Oliver Stone and Clint Eastwood.

“We started the Vision Award with Clint Eastwood, because he’s an icon of the industry we really wanted to celebrate,” festival Director Candice Pate said. “Since then, we’ve built quite a tradition of honoring heavy hitters whose contributions will stand the test of time.”