Four Killed, Three Injured in Head-on Crash Near Marsing

MARSING, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people in one car were killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Marsing.

According to Idaho State Police, the four people, ranging in the age of 16 to 26, were from Southern California. The crash happened at around 2:21 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 south of Marsing. The four people killed had been in a Honda Civic headed north when it collided with a GMC Sierra pickup head-on. Three people in the pickup, a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy from Nampa along with a 20-year-old woman from Kuna, where taken to area hospitals, two of them by helicopter. ISP said the pickup caught on fire and was destroyed.

ISP said witnesses had stopped to help the people get out of the pickup. The crash blocked or slowed traffic on U.S. 95 for about three hours.

