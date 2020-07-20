Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Marsing

MARSING, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a Homedale man died at a hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon near Marsing, a crash that also sent two other people to the hospital.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 6:17 p.m. 44-year-old Mogan Lisby was on a 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle with a juvenile passenger headed north on State Highway 55 when tried to pass a pickup and hit a southbound pickup pulling a trailer.

Lisby and the juvenile were taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The driver of the pickup pulling the trailer, Nolan Williams, 78, of Notus, was taken to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. ISP said Lisby was not wearing a helmet, the juvenile was. The roadway was blocked for about two hours.