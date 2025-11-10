I didn’t realize this was a thing! I’ve recently seen two men in Twin Falls with painted fingernails. After seeing the second one, I did some online sleuthing and discovered there are multiple reasons a guy may paint his nails. If you see one nail painted on each hand, it may be to call attention to child abuse. In Great Britain, firefighters have adopted the practice of painting nails. Over at the more conservative Outkick, writers call it unmanly.

Each Generation has a Taboo

Frankly, I don’t care how you wear your nails, but I grew up in a time when men with long hair were a shock. If my dad could see me now, he would angrily ask why I couldn’t afford a barber. I just got out of the habit during COVID, and then my clippers died. I also have no tattoos and no jewelry, but not because I’m opposed. It’s a comfort choice.

How do You Define Individuality?

Back in the 90s, goatees became a thing. Ballplayers started growing them, and quickly, several guys at work did the same. I thought it would pass in a few years, but it is still with us. Nothing speaks to individuality like doing something other people are doing!

As for painted nails, a buddy in high school was the youngest boy in his family. One day after a hard day’s labor on the farm, he drank some beer with his older brothers. He passed out, and they painted his nails. It took a while for him to live that one down.