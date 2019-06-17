Meridian Birthing Center Coming To Twin Falls

Ladies, if you had the choice of giving birth to your precious babies in a hospital or at a birth center would you have a preference? An online Facebook poll shows the Magic Valley is open to the idea of skipping the hospital during pregnancy. The option should be a reality soon in Twin Falls as Meridian-based New Beginnings Natural Birth Center looks to expand into the Magic Valley. KMVT shared the stories of a few women who chose the natural birth option to highlight the need for a center in Twin Falls. Some women don't want to go to a hospital to deliver their babies and a birthing center gives them the option to deliver in a safe location with a midwife and without the overhead price and rigid rules of a hospital setting.

Birthing centers can be a more flexible option for healthy pregnant women. But, birth centers and at home birthing don't offer the aid of anesthesia, Pitocin (induced labor), forceps or C-section delivery. The New Beginnings Natural Birth Center is already operating in Twin Falls and plans to have a permanent building by early August.