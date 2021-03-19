Meridian Man Charged with Eluding ISP Troopers

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Meridian man is facing two felony counts of eluding a peace officer when he didn't stop for an Idaho State trooper and sped away Thursday afternoon.

Ada County Jail

According to Idaho State Police, Kalebh Arehart-Meaney, 26, was booked into the Ada County Jail on two counts of eluding a peace officer, two misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

An ISP trooper responded to a call Thursday afternoon regarding a citizen reporting a reckless driver on Interstate 84 at the Flying Wye. The officer spotted suspect car and attempted a traffic stop, however the suspect sped off. Because of traffic, the trooper ended the pursuit.

Later, another ISP trooper spotted the vehicle driving recklessly and began the pursuit again. Eventually the driver pulled over and was arrested.

