Meridian Man Hunting in South Hills Found Dead

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Meridian man reported overdue while hunting in the South Hills was found dead following an extensive search this past weekend by Twin Falls County authorities. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the 55-year-old man was found deceased inside his pickup at around midnight. Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said Dennie Kendall likely suffered a heart-related medical issue while out scouting for hunting spots.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews, Cassia County Sheriff's Office, and deputies spent much of the weekend searching from Magic Mountian ski lodge to Deadline Ridge all the way to the Nevada state line. The sheriff's office said wet weather challenged the search efforts.

Get our free mobile app