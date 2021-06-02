Body of Man Who Went Missing on the Salmon River Found

COTTONWOOD, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho County authorities say the body of a man who went missing more than a week ago following a boating accident on the Salmon River was found late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the dispatch center was told the body of David Spencer was recovered down stream sometime around 6 p.m. June 2. The boat Spencer had been on May 22, capsized near the Pine Bar Recreation Area. At the time Spencer had not been wearing a floatation device. Crews quickly responded to the area to begin the search for the 31-year-old.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office gave credit and thanks to the Idaho County Search and Rescue, Cottonwood Police Department, Life Flight, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Idaho County Sheriff's Posse, Grangeville Mountain Rescue, Spencer's family, volunteers with jet boats and aircrafts, and citizens who volunteered.

