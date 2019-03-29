Midland 's "Mr. Lonely" pays musical homage to a different age, but some things never really change. The beat is retro country, but the song's lyric about a charming rogue trying to hook up with other men's women is relevant to any period.

Midland singer Mark Wystrach, guitarist Jess Carson and bassist Cameron Duddy teamed with two of the hottest songwriters in Nashville, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, to write "Mr. Lonely." The first single from Midland's upcoming sophomore album, the track borrows from a Dwight Yoakam guitar riff.

The uptempo country hall dance tune is a perfect fit for the group's sound, emphasizing their vocal harmonies and punctuating the track with their road guitarist, Luke Cutchen, on electric. Pedal steel legend Paul Franklin also contributes a steel solo.

McAnally, Osborne and Dann Huff teamed to produce "Mr.Lonely."

Lyrically, the song is a warning to other men that if they don't keep their women happy, the narrator is more than happy to provide an alternative to any women who calls, from "debutantes and socialites" to "mamas from the PTA."

"Long live the blues they're keeping me in business / Some want to dance / Some want to party / Whatever they need they call me, Mr. Lonely / Mr. Good Time / Mr. one you're gonna want on a Saturday night when you're lonely lyin' in the dark / I'm the number that you know by broken heart / No I ain't Mr. Right, I'm Mr. Right now / The one all the girls are talking about / The one and only Mr. Lonely," Midland sing in the chorus.

The video kicks off with an old TV showing scenes from a throwback honky-tonk bar. The camera pans to a napkin with "Mr. Lonely" and a phone number written on it. A woman dressed in country attire is seen using a pay phone to call the number, presumably to set up a clandestine rendezvous. The rest of the clip focuses on a group of women clad in tight shorts, jeans and tops, line dancing as the song plays in a honky tonk.

Fans who actually call the number from the video at 512-648-6364 will hear a greeting from Mr. Lonely, asking whether they want Midland tickets, merchandise "or just some company." You may receive a promotional text message from the number if you're calling from a cell phone.

Midland launched to stardom with the release of their debut album, On the Rocks , in 2017. That album scored hits including the No. 1 hit single "Drinkin' Problem" and fan favorites like "Electric Rodeo" and "Gator Boys." No further details about the trio's second album are yet available.

Midland are nominated for Group of the Year and Video of the Year at the upcoming 2019 ACM Awards, which are set to take place on April 7.

Did You Know? Wystrach is also an actor who played a role in the soap opera Passions from 2006-2007.

Midland's "Mr. Lonely" Lyrics:

We got debutantes and socialites / And mamas from the PTA / We got bags of red dressed up in white / And little black dress divorcees / Long live the blues they're keeping me in business

Chorus:

Some want to dance / Some want to party / Whatever they need they call me, Mr. Lonely / Mr. Good Time / Mr. one you're gonna want on a Saturday night when you're lonely lyin' in the dark / I'm the number that you know by broken heart / No I ain't Mr. Right, I'm Mr. Right now / The one all the girls are talking about / The one and only Mr. Lonely

Yeah, some are in from outta town / Just lookin’ for some fun / Pour a couple thousand more / Yeah, I can be the one

Long live the blues / I’m backed up to November / You can find me in the book or an bathroom wall / When they all want a rendezvous they call

Repeat Chorus:

So if you got a girl, you better treat her right / You better never tell a lie / You better never start a fight / ‘Cause when she hangs up on you / Guess who’s on the other line?/ It’s never hard to find Mr. Lonely