Navy Veteran Jailed For Digging Ponds On His Property

An old Navy veteran served his country. Now he’s serving prison time for an effort to battle a wildfire. The Daily Signal today has the story of 78-year-old Joe Robertson from Montana. If he survives prison he also will be paying the federal government the remainder of his days.

He has been fined $130,000. The money will come out of his Social Security.

He dug two ponds on his property. Repeat, his property. Private property!

The Montana man apparently offended the Environmental Protection Agency. The parasites at the EPA claim Robertson harmed the navigable waterways of the United States. They could be referencing a stream.

At what point does government begin to again serve the people who pay the salaries and benefits of their own tormentors? This week the Supreme Court of the United States heard a case involving the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It could lead to the court reversing decades of deference to un-elected bureaucrats. None too soon for Mr. Robertson.