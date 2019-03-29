Twin Falls Man Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Sex Crimes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man may spend more than a decade behind bars for sexually abusing two young children several times.

Terry Wayne Shearer, 65, was sentenced Monday this week in Fifth District Court to a total of 13 years in prison for two counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16. The two victims at the time were seven and eight years old, according to court documents. For each of the charges Shearer received five years minimum with eight years indeterminate, he will serve the two terms concurrently.

Shearer was originally charged with four counts of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16 and one count of sexual abuse of a child under 16 in April of last year. He pleaded guilty to the two charges in late last year. Twin Falls Police were made aware of the allegations after one of the children reported the abuse to a councilor; they later learned of another victim during the investigation. Shearer must register as a sex offender.