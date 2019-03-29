Twin Falls City Schedules Burn at Sediment Ponds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The city of Twin Falls next week will conduct annual maintenance at its sediment ponds near the Meadow Ridge Subdivision.

If weather allows, the city’s Engineering Department will conduct maintenance on the morning of Wednesday, April 3, which will include burning vegetation that has grown in the ponds over the past year.

The city says nearby residents should close their doors and windows during the burn to prevent smoke from entering their homes. The burn will take around three hours.