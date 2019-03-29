Twin Falls Men Gets Up To 10 Years for Lewd Conduct with Minor

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man is expected to serve at least two years in prison for lewd conduct with a minor after he eventually turned himself in last year.

According to court documents, Jayson Whitehawk pleaded guilty to one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 and was sentenced Monday in Fifth District Court.

The case was first opened in August 2017, when Twin Falls Police responded to allegations made against Whitehawk that he had molested a child; he denied the charges. After further investigation, police closed the case for lack of evidence. However, about a year later Whitehawk called police saying he wanted to turn himself in and admitted to inappropriately touching the victim.

The judge sentenced Whitehawk to a minimum of two years in prison with eight years indeterminate for a possible total of 10 years in prison. He will have to register as a sex offender.