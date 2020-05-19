Military Veteran Needed To Watch War Movies For Memorial Day

I really like war movies, even if they aren't based on actual events or are loosely based on real events. The good ones are able to portray what war life is like for the men and women in the military and make viewers feel pride and respect towards our war heroes. This weekend we celebrate Memorial Day and we'll no doubt BBQ (even if it isn't with friends due to social isolation) and enjoy the great outdoors in some way. I hope everyone also takes time to remember those killed in the wars and military engagements of American history. In my family we always like to share stories of my grandpa who was on the USS Enterprise during WW2, he had some wild war stories. Plus we are all Star Trek fans and the fact he was on the Enterprise is a great topic for us.

This weekend you may choose to watch a war movie because you like them or because it will help you feel closer to the lost warriors over Memorial Day weekend. For our military veterans, this weekend offers a chance to celebrate the holiday, remember former military friends, and even earn $1,000. HomeSnacks is running their Memorial Day Dream Job and it is only open to veterans.

They are looking for a vet to watch a bunch of movies this weekend and then write up an essay about what they learned. The chosen war veteran will earn $1,000, gift cards, food, and an American flag. The deadline to apply is May 22, 2020. Details on how to apply can be found on the HomeSnacks website along with the list of movies they'll be having you watch. It is a solid list too with some of the best war movies I've seen including: Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down, and Full Metal Jacket. They didn't include Hacksaw Ridge, which is a great war movie, and since the list is only 10 movies many other greats were omitted. But, if you are looking for a good list of war movies and just want to pick one or two, their list is a good one.