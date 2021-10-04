Minidoka County Woman Accused of Neglecting Vulnerable Adult

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A Minidoka County woman is facing a single charge of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult after an 83-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in poor health. On Sept. 28, Minidoka County Deputies charged Sanjuanita Grimm with the felony crime, accusing her of not providing adequate care for an elderly relative living with her. According to court documents, detectives said they were called to Minidoka Memorial Hospital after the elderly woman was brought in by emergency personnel following a possible medical emergency when family called for help.

One of the responders informed detectives of the alleged poor living conditions the woman was taken from telling them they had allegedly seen the floor covered with animal feces. Detectives tried to talk to the elder woman who didn't respond to their questions. With help from medical staff, detectives noticed the woman was covered in dirt, dried feces, bruises, and scratches, "There was dried material on her chest and the dirt was excessive to the point the sticky pads from the hospital would not stick on her body," wrote investigators in the charging affidavit. Doctors also told detectives the woman had not gotten proper nutrition.

Detectives went to the house the elder woman was living and spoke with Grimm who had told them the woman had only been staying with her for several months. Detectives said in court documents Grimm told them it was difficult to care for the woman who refused to take baths and was constantly cleaning up after her.