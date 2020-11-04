Missouri Man Struck by Train Near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a 41-year-old man was struck and killed by a train near Pocatello on Monday.

According to the Power County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Thomas Smith, of St. Louis, Missouri, was walking with his dog when he was hit by the train near the Pocatello Regional Airport. Authorities got a call from the Union Pacific Railroad that a pedestrian had been hit by a train.

The sheriff's office said Smith had been traveling around the area. The dog, named Mia, was not injured, but is still missing. The dog is a brown colored pit bull and the sheriff's office asks that anyone that has seen it call them. The incident is still under investigation.