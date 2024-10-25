Ride a Western Polar Express Near Southern Idaho

I’ve taken the ride. The Nevada Northern Railway is a trip back in time and a relaxing way to spend a few hours. It’s a day trip from Southern, Idaho, to Ely, Nevada.

I will caution that I researched the drive and scheduled four hours, but on that day it was closer to five. Still, you get some lovely desert scenery on the way and even pass a few ghost towns. I was there in late summer, and the train wasn’t as crowded as it is during peak tourist season, however. The service has special trains for Halloween, and then its version of the Polar Express. A Santa Claus train.

According to the website, the cost of a ride also appears to have dropped. Quite a plus in our inflationary age.

There are also numerous places to stay in Ely. A historic almost century-old hotel downtown, and newer digs out on Highway 50.

The train departs from a depot near downtown, and not far from the main highway. Numerous signs point the way.

If you plan to spend a few days, there are other museums in the area, and you’re not far from the Great Basin National Park, which has an outstanding cave tour.

The region is also very dry, so you can go there almost any time of year and not need to worry about driving in snow. All the better if you plan on taking the kids on the Christmas train.

There’s also a great restaurant one block away from the terminal, with some great southwestern eats.

