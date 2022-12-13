Hunters Invited to Comment on Idaho Moose, Goat and Sheep Hunts

Credit: Danika Perkinson on Unsplash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Hunters in the Magic Valley region will get a chance Thursday to  voice their thoughts on proposed hunting seasons for moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goats. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is hosting a number of open-house sessions on the proposed hunts across the state, including one on Dec. 15, at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome County from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the proposals HERE. The agency will be setting the seasons for the hunts for early next year. Comments can be given at any of the meetings or online at idfg.idaho.gov/comment. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will set the final hunts in late January. People with Idaho Fish and Game will be on hand to answer any questions during the open-house meetings.

