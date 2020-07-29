Idaho Agricultural Agency: Don’t Plant Seeds Mailed From China

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's agricultural agency says it is aware that several people in the state have received packages of seeds reportedly from China.

In an announcement on Monday the Idaho Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced it had gotten about 20 calls or emails about the suspicious unsolicited seeds from China. A number of other states in the county have also reported similar circumstances.

The ISDA and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is working on the issue and has provided some guidelines for anyone who may have received packages of seeds, one of which is not to plant the seeds: