More All-American Honors for Vandal Football Duo

Here is a trivia question for the 2019 football season. Who has been named by Hero Sports the top college player in the FCS wearing the number 74?

The answer is Noah Johnson the Vandals top offensive lineman and returning All-American.

Last week Johnson was named to the Hero Sports first team pre-season All-American team and as part of Hero Sports countdown to kickoff celebration, was tabbed the best player in FCS to wear the 74 jersey.

Today Johnson was also tabbed All-American first team by Athlon sports as was his teammate, punter Cade Coffey. Coffey was 2nd team All-American on the Hero Sports team.

Both earn Al-American honors last year and the recognition juist keeps coming for the 2019 season.

The Vandals open the year at Penn State on August 31st at 1:30 MDT and you can hear all the action on sports radio 630 The Fan which this year has become the flagship station for the Idaho football and basketball radio network,.