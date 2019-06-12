This New Twin Falls Restaurant Open For Father’s Day

We are super excited that a new restaurant in Downtown Twin Falls is opening up it's doors and just in time for Father's Day.

Saffron Indian Cuisine is taking reservations for Father's Day. If you want to try out the new menu you can give them a call (310) 505-9063 or (208) 613-8053.

According to their Facebook page and post, they are only going to accept the first 20 reservations for Father's Day. I am unsure if they will be open for regular business hours after Father's Day so this might be the best time for a sneak peek. However, they are indicating that this weekend's menu is going to be a "special" and may not be the regular menu.

They are located where the old KB's used to be on Main Street in Downtown. I am a huge fan of garlic naan and butter chicken. Definitely going to have to check this place out. Are you going to make a reservation?