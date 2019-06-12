Utah Man Arrested after Running from Idaho and Utah Police

(KLIX)-Idaho police say a Utah man that has been on the run for several days was finally arrested by police in northern Utah. According to Idaho State Police, Timothy Mitchell, 43, of Heber City, Utah was arrested by Logan City Police Tuesday after he ran from them on a reported stolen motorcycle out of Idaho.

ISP began looking for Mitchell when on Sunday an ISP trooper stopped a Chevrolet pickup reported stolen out of Minnesota on Interstate 15 near the Sage Junction Port of Entry. ISP said the pickup slowed down, but then drove off the road and into nearby fields; ISP with help from the Jefferson County and Bonneville County Sheriff's offices were unable to locate the pickup.

On Saturday a citizen reported the pickup seeing the pickup at an area gas station and also told police his Honda motorcycle had been stolen, at that time ISP says Mitchell had still not been identified. Then on Tuesday, Logan Police tried to pull Mitchell over after finding him on a bike that didn't have any visible vehicle registration. Authorities say Mitchell allegedly fled from police and crashed into a field on the stolen motorcycle from Idaho.

Mitchell is now facing charges in Utah for possession of a stolen vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, evading police, and reckless driving. ISP says he is also facing multiple felony charges in Idaho. Mitchell was also charged with a felony warrant from Minnesota for violating parole on a prior charge of strong-armed rape.