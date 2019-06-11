Multi-vehicle Crash, Fire Reported Near Hazelton

UPDATE: According to Idaho State Police, Marty Lowder, 38, of Rupert was killed in the crash east of Hazelton on Interstate 84. At about 3:22 p.m. Lowder had been headed west in a Ford sedan when, according to ISP, he left the road and crossed into the eastbound lanes.

A semi-truck with two trailers full of potatoes hit the Ford head-on; both vehicles caught on fire. The driver of the semi, Rosalio Llamas, 38, of Burien, Wash., was flown to St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Eastbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for about five hours.

EARLIER STORY:

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX) – A multi-vehicle crash has caused a fire and blocked lanes of travel on Interstate 84 near Hazelton.

The crash was reported at about 3:20 p.m. at milepost 195, according to a dispatcher with the Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center. He said there is blockage in the eastbound lanes, where the crash occurred, but westbound lanes also are affected.

One source who was traveling eastbound told News Radio 1310 a little after 5 p.m. that traffic was at a standstill in the area, and looked to her like it went on for miles.

A number of agencies have responded to the crash, including Idaho State Police, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Minidoka Fire Department, West End Fire Protection District, First Segregation Fire District, Magic Valley Paramedics, Idaho Fish and Game, Bureau of Land Management, and Air St. Luke’s.

Motorists in the area should pay attention, slow down before the blockage, and expect delays. More information will be posted as it becomes available.