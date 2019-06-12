Rupert Man Killed in Utah Hang Glider Crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley man was killed in a hang glider accident Tuesday morning in Utah.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Ron Holder of Rupert was killed when his hang glider crashed on his first solo flight at the Point of the Mountain Flight Park near Lehi, Utah. In a statement the sheriff's office responded to a 911 call at around 10:30 a.m. and said witnesses reported a man was unconscious and not breathing; they began to administer CPR until emergency crews arrived.

Holder was pronounced dead at the scene. "Witnesses said it appeared that the wind died significantly while the man was flying. He reportedly turned then fell about 50 feet straight to the ground," according to the sheriff's office in a press release. The man was with his family and instructor at the time of the crash. Officials say he suffered significant head trauma along with other injuries.