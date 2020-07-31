More Blasting on I-84 in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-More rock blasting is set for this afternoon on Interstate 84 between Jerome and Twin Falls if it isn't delayed by weather. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the rock blasting is scheduled for earlier than planned at 2 p.m. this afternoon near Jerome.

The blasting is to loosen up rock in the median on a reconstruction project of the interstate and requires traffic to be stopped for safety reasons. The reason it was moved up to earlier in the day, according to ITD, is to avoid possible thunderstorms this evening.

If you plan to travel during the scheduled time ITD says drivers should plan alternative routes around the construction area if possible. Electronic message boards and signs will alert motorists of the closure, which could last up to 60 minutes. Flaggers and Idaho State Police will help bring traffic to a standstill on the interstate just before blasting will take place.