More People and Freight Traveling From Magic Valley Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Travel in and out of the Magic Valley Airport steadily increased in the last couple of years, both passenger and freight had considerable growth.

The latest report from the Twin Falls Airport Advisory Board says the airport in 2018 had more than 85,350 people fly in and out, which is about 4,000 more passengers who traveled in 2017.

Delta Airlines is the sole provider for commercial passenger flight to and from Twin Falls; at one time Allegiant Air operated flights to Las Vegas from the Magic Valley Airport.

Goods shipped into and out of the airport also increased from 2.12 million pounds in 2017 to 2.32 million pounds last year.

The report says an increase in the number of passengers also boosted the total number of car rental revenue, landing fees, and fuel sales for 2018.

In 2017 the airport remodeled and added onto the terminal for $4.3 million with majority federal funding. The remodel changed the airport security area and made the secure passenger waiting area more comfortable for travelers.