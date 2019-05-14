Travelers Can Enroll in TSA PreCheck at Twin Falls Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you travel frequently or not you can sign up for the federal government's TSA PreCheck program to make going through security a little easier at an upcoming event at the Twin Falls airport.

The city of Twin Falls announced the Transportation Security Administration and Magic Valley Regional Airport will host a special sign up period for travelers to get registered for the TSA PreCheck program that will allow travelers to get through the security checkpoint faster.

Photo by Andrew Weeks

The program is available for low-risk passengers who won't have to remove shoes, liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts when they go through security once signed up.

The event will be at the Magic Valley Regional Airport in the Snake River Room from June 17 through the 21. If you want to participate the city says you need to schedule an appointment. You will also need to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship like a passport or birth certificate and a driver's license (a U.S. passport is sufficient if you have one).

According to the city, the application process will be completed on site and applicants must be prepared to pay $85 and get fingerprints for a background check. Cash and personal checks will not be accepted (you can use a credit card, money order, company check, or a certified/cashier's check).

The city provided the following guidelines to get signed up:

1. Go to www.tsa.gov/precheck and select “Apply Now”

2. Complete the steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen

3. Type in your location at Zipcode/City/Airport Code box

4. Choose location “Magic Valley Regional Airport” and click “Next”

5. Select your desired appointment time (Please be sure to make note of your appointment time, no reminders will be sent out).