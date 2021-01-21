More Spectators to Be Allowed at Idaho School Sporting Events

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho State Board of Education will modify the number of spectators allowed at school sporting events as COVID-19 numbers decrease.

Gov. Brad Little announced on Wednesday that the downward trend of virus cases and hospitalizations has prompted him to ask the State Board of Education to update the high school athletic plan to allow more people in to watch. “All of our decisions related to the Idaho Rebounds plan have been rooted in detailed metrics related to virus activity and impacts on our health care system. Thanks to the good actions of the people of Idaho to slow the spread of the virus in our communities, we are seeing a continued decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Governor Little said in a prepared statement.

The State Board of Education will announce the specifics of the plan in the coming days. Still, the governor has asked that people continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings and practice good hygiene.