Many of us grew up with sports aspirations. We played sports growing up, watching them, and dreamed one day of being pro athletes. While many of us dream the same dream, very rarely does it come true. It can be a lack of genetics, injuries, lack of athleticism, or maybe not getting noticed by scouts. For one reason or another, we fall short of the athlete dream, but it still doesn't go away. It leads to us wanting our kids to do what we couldn't and it can often lead to wanting to coach our kids. We share our knowledge and live through them, believing if they make it, we will too. While coaching your child is one option to get your sports fix, there are other options out there as well, and you can make money doing so.

Twin Falls in Need of Referees

Instead of playing sports, or coaching, maybe look for an alternative to still be involved, be active, but also make some money. Twin Falls is in search of high school soccer referees this fall. Pay is $40 to $90 per game, and you will usually ref two games. Games will be Monday through Thursday with a start time at 4:30 PM and games Saturday at 11 AM. You must register online, which you can do by clicking the link. If you have any questions you can also reach out to John Jacobson at 208-731-3178, or jljacobson1@gmail.com.

Coaches Needed Across Twin Falls

If you aren't into officiating and are persistent in wanting to coach, you can get paid to do so and help develop the young people of Twin Falls. There are currently more than 30 available positions opened in Twin Falls. Middle school and high school jobs are both available, and they are looking to hire head coaches and assistant coaches in a multitude of sports. Essentially if the sport is played in school, there is most likely some sort of position available. Use your knowledge and skills, share them with the athletes of tomorrow, and help potentially bring a championship to Twin Falls in whatever sport you coach. Click the link in the paragraph to see all the open positions in Twin.

While your sports dreams may never be realized, you can share your knowledge with the next generation and help them learn and develop their skills, as well as their character. If you have a child on the team, it is even better. You can bond and spend time together, but make sure to not play favorites. The extra money can be nice, but the joy of watching the kids grow, learn, and develop their skills is the real payoff. Winning is the icing on the cake. If you don't want to coach, take on the job that is the toughest in sports by officiating the games. You may not always feel loved, but you will be a part of the game and have the best view in the house. Click the links and find the job that works the best for you.

