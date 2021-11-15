Moscow Man Killed in Head-on Crash with Truck Near New Meadows

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old man died in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday evening near New Meadows. According to Idaho State Police, the head-on crash happened at 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 north of New Meadows. The 22-year-old man from Moscow was headed south in a 2010 Mazda 5 when he crossed the center line and hit the truck pulling a flatbed trailer that was being driven by a 40-year-old man from Utah. The young man was ejected from the Mazda and died at the scene, while the truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital. The crash blocked the highway for more than five hours.

