Most Wanted: South Idaho Man Wanted For Attempted Strangulation

A manhunt is underway for a southwest Idaho adult male wanted for attempted strangulation.

Jesse Isaiah Rowe, 30, is wanted by the Boise Police Department as of September 17, 2019. Rowe was recently upgraded to "most wanted" status on the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers website. Rowe's criminal profile has him listed at 6'0".

Rowe is further described as weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and is African American. No bond has been established in this case.

The crime of attempted strangulation (Section 18-923) is a felony in the state of Idaho, and could carry with it a jail term of up to 15 years if found guilty. If you know the whereabouts of Jesse Isaiah Rowe, you are being advised to contact the Boise Police Department, at 208-570-6000.

Tipsters will remain anonymous, and a cash reward might be available for information that leads to Rowe being apprehended. To submit a tip, click here.