Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Performing Free Show At Cactus Petes

Vince Neil, lead singer of Motley Crue, will be performing this June in Jackpot for a special event.

Snake Harley Davidson , Cactus Petes and 98.3 The Snake introduce "Snake City Saturday Night," June 9. Neil, a Las Vegas resident, will be performing some of the band's hit songs live in the Cactus Petes Amphitheater. Dirty Johnny will open at 6 p.m.

The event is free, and will include raffle prizes, according to the casino's event page . A brand new motorcycle from Snake Harley Davidson is one of the items attendees will have a chance to take home.

Greg Jannetta from the afternoon show will be broadcasting live from 2-5 PM, so be sure to look for the Snake's tent for some freebies and to say hello.

For more information, you can also visit the amphitheater website .