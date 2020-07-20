Motorcycle Rider Killed in Crash South of Pocatello Sunday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say a 63-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash near Pocatello on Sunday.

Terry Smith, of Moore, was headed east on a Harley Davidson motorcycle at around noon on Mink Creek Road just south of the town when he went off the roadway and hit a guardrail.

According to ISP, Smith, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and killed. The crash is under investigation.