Two Men Ejected from Classic Car Saturday, Eden Man Killed

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-An Eden man died at an eastern Idaho hospital following a rollover crash of a classic 1920s car Saturday that also sent a Twin Falls man to the hospital.

According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 25 in Eden. Johnny Harral, 65, was driving west in a 1923 Ford coupe when he went off the right shoulder of the road and rolled the car. He and Jordan Tamcke, 22, of Twin Falls, were both ejected from the car because they had not been wearing seat belts, according to ISP.

Harral was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he died. Tamcke was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Hospital in Twin Falls. The crash blocked westbound traffic for about three hours.