Mountain Lion Euthanized Near Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-A mountain lion was euthanized east of the community of Kimberly early Friday morning for sake of public safety. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said officers were told of a second mountain lion sighting in the Kimberly area in two days. Idaho Fish and Game could not verify if it was the same animal seen in the city of Kimberly early April 23, behind the Post Office on Main Street, but figured it was more than likely the same one.

The homeowner that reported the lion had tried to haze the animal away from the house, but the big cat didn't show any fear and at one point it took an aggressive stance and hissed at the person. Officers said the animal didn't show any fear towards humans when they got there which was troubling to them. “We arrived on scene with the expectation of hazing the lion since it was in a rural area, and very near mountain lion habitat in the South Hills, south of Kimberly,” according to Regional Conservation Officer Josh Royse said in a prepared statement, “but what we found was a lion that was not exhibiting normal lion behavior, by not attempting to run away when approached. This behavior is very concerning because it has the potential of bringing people and lions into close proximity to each other, and causes concern for human safety. In the interest of public safety for local residents, the decision was made to euthanize the lion.”

Normally mountain lions are shy and try to avoid people. Idaho Fish and Game provided the following tips if you encounter a mountain lion:

- NEVER run away from a mountain lion. The lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as a potential prey.

- NEVER turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don’t scream. A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal.

- SLOWLY back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion.

- Safety equipment you may choose to carry could include bear spray, a noise device, like an air-horn, and if you walk in the dark, a very bright flashlight.

- If you are attacked, fight back!